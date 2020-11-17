 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reaction to the political-themed column?
0 comments

Reaction to the political-themed column?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Q: What was the reaction you received to your recent column about President Trump? Do you wish you would have stuck to sports?

A: It was mixed. Predictably so. When you write about a polarizing issue that is not usually sports fodder, it's expected. All good.

But the stick to sports stuff was why I wrote the column.

It was not sportswriters who pulled President Trump into the sport section. His willingness to engage in sports-related topics was what put him in the sports pages. That was the entire point of the column. I wonder if his tendency to do that did him more harm than good.

Of course there are much, much more important things to vote about than how a president did or did not engage with sports. But here's my question, and I think it's a valid one. I would love for some political expert to find an answer.

Did Trump's sports stances give more non-interested voters who may not have been motivated to vote one way or another more reasons to vote against him than they gave non-interested voters who may not have been motivated to vote one way or another reasons to vote for him?

I bet it was more of the former instead of the latter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports