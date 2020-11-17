Reaction to the political-themed column?

Q: What was the reaction you received to your recent column about President Trump? Do you wish you would have stuck to sports?
A: It was mixed. Predictably so. When you write about a polarizing issue that is not usually sports fodder, it's expected. All good.
But the stick to sports stuff was why I wrote the column.
It was not sportswriters who pulled President Trump into the sport section. His willingness to engage in sports-related topics was what put him in the sports pages. That was the entire point of the column. I wonder if his tendency to do that did him more harm than good.
Of course there are much, much more important things to vote about than how a president did or did not engage with sports. But here's my question, and I think it's a valid one. I would love for some political expert to find an answer.
Did Trump's sports stances give more non-interested voters who may not have been motivated to vote one way or another more reasons to vote against him than they gave non-interested voters who may not have been motivated to vote one way or another reasons to vote for him?
I bet it was more of the former instead of the latter.
