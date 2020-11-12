READ THE TEA LEAVES ON STEEN'S FUTURE...

QUESTION: Has Armstrong make any reference that retirement is on the table, or is (Alexander) Steen adamant about coming back for one more season?
JT: Armstrong has not mentioned retirement. The last time I broached the subject with Steen was right before he reached his 1,000-game milestone in February. At that time he said he wanted to keep playing beyond the 2019-20 season. I have no idea of anything that happened since then that may have changed his mind.
