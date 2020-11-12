 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
READ THE TEA LEAVES ON STEEN'S FUTURE...
0 comments

READ THE TEA LEAVES ON STEEN'S FUTURE...

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Stars Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) falls over Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4), of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

QUESTION:  Has Armstrong make any reference that retirement is on the table, or is (Alexander) Steen adamant about coming back for one more season?

 JT:  Armstrong has not mentioned retirement. The last time I broached the subject with Steen was right before he reached his 1,000-game milestone in February. At that time he said he wanted to keep playing beyond the 2019-20 season. I have no idea of anything that happened since then that may have changed his mind.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports