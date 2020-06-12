🗳️ READER PICKS

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com
Favorite art gallery
1 • Mad Art Gallery
2 • Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries
3 • Art St. Louis; Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design (tie)
Favorite art museum
1 • St. Louis Art Museum
2 • Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
3 • Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum
Favorite science/history museum
1 • St. Louis Science Center
2 • Missouri History Museum
3 • National Blues Museum
Favorite museum/institution gift shop
1 • Missouri Botanical Garden
2 • St. Louis Zoo
3 • St. Louis Art Museum
Favorite recent museum exhibition
1 • “Ai Weiwei: Bare Life,” Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum
2 • “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” St. Louis Science Center
3 • “Art in Bloom,” St. Louis Art Museum
Favorite sculpture park
1 • Laumeier Sculpture Park
2 • Citygarden
3 • Grace Taylor Broughton Sculpture Garden (SLAM)
Favorite non-Arch work of public art
1 • “The Mural Mile,” downtown floodwall
2 • “Meeting of the Waters” (Carl Milles), Aloe Plaza
3 • “Angels in America” mural (Cbabi Bayoc), 4465 Manchester Avenue
Favorite St. Louis visual artist
1 • Marty Ryan
2 • Karl Kelley
3 • Mary Engelbreit
Favorite St. Louis classical music ensemble
1 • St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
2 • Arianna String Quartet
3 • St. Louis Cathedral Concerts; St. Louis Classical Guitar (tie)
Favorite St. Louis cabaret performer
1 • Erin Bode
2 • Ken Page
3 • Ken Haller
Favorite place to see cabaret
1 • Gaslight Theater
2 • The Boom Boom Room
3 • Ferring Jazz Bistro (Jazz St. Louis)
Favorite St. Louis dance troupe
1 • Dance St. Louis
2 • St. Louis Ballet
3 • The Big Muddy Dance Company
Favorite St. Louis opera company
1 • Opera Theatre of St. Louis
2 • Union Avenue Opera
3 • Winter Opera St. Louis
Favorite St. Louis opera performer — female
1 • Christine Brewer
2 • Gina Galati
3 • Gina Malone
Favorite St. Louis opera performer — male
1 • DeWayne Trainer
2 • Charles Glenn
Favorite St. Louis costume designer — theater or opera
1 • Lee Cox
2 • Mary Engelbreit
3 • Michele Friedman Siler
Favorite St. Louis lighting designer — theater or opera
1 • Joseph Clapper
2 • Rob Denton; Tyler Duenow; Bess Moynihan (tie)
3 • Sean M. Savoie
Favorite St. Louis scenic designer — theater or opera
1 • Mary Engelbreit
2 • Rob Lippert
3 • David Blake; Margery and Peter Spack (tie)
Favorite place to see a touring play or musical
1 • Fox Theatre
2 • Stifel Theatre
3 • Playhouse @ Westport Plaza
Favorite St. Louis playwright
1 • Nancy Bell; Scott Miller (tie)
2 • Joe Hanrahan
3 • Carter W. Lewis
Favorite St. Louis stage actor
1 • James Andrew Butz
2 • John Jauss
3 • Kelly Houghland
Favorite St. Louis stage actress
1 • Nadja Kapetanovich
2 • Michelle Hand; Taylor Louderman; Ebony Easter; Jennifer Theby-Quinn; Linda Kennedy (tie)
3 • Jane Paradise; Nicole Angeli (tie)
Favorite St. Louis stage director
1 • Jennifer Buchheit; Tom Ridgely (tie)
2 • Scott Miller
3 • Charles Creath; Ellie Schwetye; Justin Been (tie)
Favorite St. Louis theater festival
1 • St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
2 • Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
3 • Grand Center Theatre Crawl
Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for musicals
1 • The Muny
2 • Alton Little Theater
3 • The Black Rep
Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for plays
1 • Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
2 • Max & Louie Productions
3 • Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for young audiences
1 • The Muny
2 • COCA
3 • Metro Theater Company
