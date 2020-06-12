🗳️ READER PICKS
🗳️ READER PICKS

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com

Favorite art gallery

1 • Mad Art Gallery

2 • Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries

3 • Art St. Louis; Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design (tie)

Favorite art museum

Building at St. Louis Art Museum

St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park

1 • St. Louis Art Museum

2 • Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

3 • Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum

Favorite science/history museum

We Can Do This Saint Louis

The St. Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium lights up April 21, 2020, with an inspirational message. 

1 • St. Louis Science Center

2 • Missouri History Museum

3 • National Blues Museum

Favorite museum/institution gift shop

1 • Missouri Botanical Garden

2 • St. Louis Zoo

3 • St. Louis Art Museum

Favorite recent museum exhibition

1 • “Ai Weiwei: Bare Life,” Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum

2 • “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” St. Louis Science Center

3 • “Art in Bloom,” St. Louis Art Museum

Favorite sculpture park

St. Louis County Parks to close to slow cornoavirus spread

Robin Burnside of Affton walks past "Eye" by Tony Tasset on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Laumeier Sculpture Park. 

1 • Laumeier Sculpture Park

2 • Citygarden

3 • Grace Taylor Broughton Sculpture Garden (SLAM)

Favorite non-Arch work of public art

St. Louis murals

A cyclist passes a portion of the Mural Mile on May 23, 2020, along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard in St. Louis. 

1 • “The Mural Mile,” downtown floodwall

2 • “Meeting of the Waters” (Carl Milles), Aloe Plaza

3 • “Angels in America” mural (Cbabi Bayoc), 4465 Manchester Avenue

Favorite St. Louis visual artist

1 • Marty Ryan

2 • Karl Kelley

3 • Mary Engelbreit

Favorite St. Louis classical music ensemble

1 • St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

2 • Arianna String Quartet

3 • St. Louis Cathedral Concerts; St. Louis Classical Guitar (tie)

Favorite St. Louis cabaret performer

1 • Erin Bode

2 • Ken Page

3 • Ken Haller

Favorite place to see cabaret

1 • Gaslight Theater

2 • The Boom Boom Room

3 • Ferring Jazz Bistro (Jazz St. Louis)

Favorite St. Louis dance troupe

1 • Dance St. Louis

2 • St. Louis Ballet

3 • The Big Muddy Dance Company

Favorite St. Louis opera company

1 • Opera Theatre of St. Louis

2 • Union Avenue Opera

3 • Winter Opera St. Louis

Favorite St. Louis opera performer — female

1 • Christine Brewer

2 • Gina Galati

3 • Gina Malone

Favorite St. Louis opera performer — male

1 • DeWayne Trainer

2 • Charles Glenn

Favorite St. Louis costume designer — theater or opera

1 • Lee Cox

2 • Mary Engelbreit

3 • Michele Friedman Siler

Favorite St. Louis lighting designer — theater or opera

1 • Joseph Clapper

2 • Rob Denton; Tyler Duenow; Bess Moynihan (tie)

3 • Sean M. Savoie

Favorite St. Louis scenic designer — theater or opera

1 • Mary Engelbreit

2 • Rob Lippert

3 • David Blake; Margery and Peter Spack (tie)

Favorite place to see a touring play or musical

1 • Fox Theatre

2 • Stifel Theatre

3 • Playhouse @ Westport Plaza

Favorite St. Louis playwright

1 • Nancy Bell; Scott Miller (tie)

2 • Joe Hanrahan

3 • Carter W. Lewis

Favorite St. Louis stage actor

The Night of the Iguana

James Andrew Butz and Lavonne Byers in the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of "The Night of the Iguana"

1 • James Andrew Butz

2 • John Jauss

3 • Kelly Houghland

Favorite St. Louis stage actress

1 • Nadja Kapetanovich

2 • Michelle Hand; Taylor Louderman; Ebony Easter; Jennifer Theby-Quinn; Linda Kennedy (tie)

3 • Jane Paradise; Nicole Angeli (tie)

Favorite St. Louis stage director

1 • Jennifer Buchheit; Tom Ridgely (tie)

2 • Scott Miller

3 • Charles Creath; Ellie Schwetye; Justin Been (tie)

Favorite St. Louis theater festival

1 • St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

2 • Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

3 • Grand Center Theatre Crawl

Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for musicals

1 • The Muny

2 • Alton Little Theater

3 • The Black Rep

Mojada

From left: Alma Martinez, Guadalís Del Carmen, Cole Sanchez, Cheryl Umaña and Peter Mendoza in "Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles" at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for plays

1 • Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

2 • Max & Louie Productions

3 • Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Favorite St. Louis theater troupe for young audiences

1 • The Muny

2 • COCA

3 • Metro Theater Company

