🗳️ READER PICKS
0 comments

🗳️ READER PICKS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo hands off the Stanley Cup to playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly at the victory parade in downtown St. Louis on June 15, 2019. 

 Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com

Favorite attraction to show St. Louis visitors

Penguin Pandemonium

King penguins (left) interact with Humboldt penguins during an enrichment activity in 2019 at the St. Louis Zoo.

1 • St. Louis Zoo

2 • Missouri Botanical Garden

3 • Gateway Arch

Favorite free attraction

1 • St. Louis Zoo

2 • St. Louis Art Museum

3 • Grant’s Farm

Favorite Forest Park attraction

1 • St. Louis Zoo

2 • St. Louis Art Museum

3 • The Muny

Favorite kids attraction

Ferris wheel on City Museum roof debuts lights

The Ferris wheel on the roof at City Museum 

1 • City Museum

2 • St. Louis Zoo

3 • The Magic House

Favorite kids attraction for adults

1 • City Museum

2 • St. Louis Zoo

3 • St. Louis Science Center

Favorite park

Fall color around St. Louis

St. Louis University students Elizabeth Leigh and Lance Mueller enjoy the fall color on Art Hill in Forest Park on Oct. 28, 2019. 

1 • Forest Park

2 • Tower Grove Park

3 • Lone Elk County Park

Favorite dog park

1 • Shaw Dog Park

2 • SLU Dog Park and Ellen Clark Sculpture Garden; Maryland Heights Dogport (tie)

3 • University City Dog Park

Favorite place for an animal encounter

1 • Grant’s Farm

2 • St. Louis Zoo

3 • Purina Farms

Favorite historic site

Foggy morning in St. Louis

The Old Courthouse is framed by tree blossoms in Kiener Plaza on a foggy morning in downtown St. Louis on April 8, 2019. 

1 • Old Courthouse

2 • Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

3 • Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

Favorite place to learn something new

1 • Missouri History Museum

2 • St. Louis Science Center

3 • National Blues Museum

Favorite St. Louis

Zoo habitat

1 • Penguin & Puffin Coast

2 • River’s Edge

3 • Big Cat Country

Favorite festival or fair

1 • St. Louis Greek Festival

2 • Fair St. Louis

3 • Festival of Nations

Favorite parade

Dogtown draws thousands to St. Patrick's Day Parade

Chris Denis, 36, of High Ridge cheers for floats on March 17, 2019, during the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Louis. 

1 • Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown

2 • Mardi Gras Grand Parade

3 • St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown

Favorite escape room

1 • Escape STL

2 • Mastermind Room Escape; St. Louis Escape at the Darkness (tie)

3 • Escape the Room

Favorite haunted Halloween attraction

1 • Lemp Brewery Haunted House

2 • The Darkness

3 • Six Flags Fright Fest

Favorite ice skating rink

1 • Steinberg Skating Rink

2 • Winterfest at the Arch

3 • Kirkwood Ice Arena

Favorite place to see holiday lights

A-B Brewery Lights tour opens

Blue lights illuminate the branches of a tree on the main Anheuser-Busch campus in 2019 during Brewery Lights.

1 • Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch

2 • Candy Cane Lane

3 • Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden; Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park (tie)

Favorite July Fourth fireworks display

1 • Fair St. Louis

2 • St. Charles Riverfest

3 • Webster Groves Community Days

Favorite pool/water park

Beating the summer heat at Raging Rivers in Grafton

The wave pool at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton in 2019

1 • Raging Rivers WaterPark

2 • Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags

3 • Aquaport in Maryland Heights

Favorite current Six Flags ride

1 • Batman: The Ride

2 • Log Flume

3 • Screamin’ Eagle coaster

Favorite casino

1 • River City Casino

2 • Ameristar Casino

3 • Lumière Place Casino

Favorite place for a selfie

1 • Busch Stadium

2 • Missouri Botanical Garden

3 • Gateway Arch

Favorite golf course

1 • Forest Park Highlands

2 • Bellerive Country Club

3 • Norman K. Probstein

Favorite current Cardinals player

1 • Yadier Molina

2 • Adam Wainwright

3 • Kolten Wong

Favorite current Blues player

Blues beat Stars in a shootout 4-3

Ryan O'Reilly is greeted at the bench after scoring a shootout goal against Dallas on Feb. 29. 

1 • Ryan O’Reilly

2 • Jordan Bennington

3 • Vladimir Tarasenko

Favorite BattleHawks player

1 • Jordan Ta’amu

2 • Brian Folkerts

3 • Kenny Robinson

Favorite St. Louis pro sports team

1 • Cardinals

2 • Blues

3 • BattleHawks

Favorite shopping mall

1 • West County Center

2 • St. Louis Galleria

3 • Plaza Frontenac

Favorite boutique store

1 • STL-Style

2 • Seeds of Happiness

3 • Arch Apparel

Favorite 2019-20 addition to St. Louis

1 • St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

2 • St. Louis Wheel at Union Station

3 • St. Louis BattleHawks

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports