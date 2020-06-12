🗳️ READER PICKS

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com
Favorite iconic St. Louis restaurant
1 • Crown Candy Kitchen
2 • Rigazzi’s
3 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream
Favorite St. Louis-based restaurant chain
1 • Sugarfire Smoke House
2 • Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
3 • Lion’s Choice
Favorite contemporary American restaurant
1 • Sidney Street Café
2 • Olive + Oak
3 • Annie Gunn’s
Favorite Bosnian restaurant
1 • Balkan Treat Box
2 • Grbic Restaurant
3 • Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches
Favorite Chinese restaurant
1 • Mai Lee
2 • Sesame
3 • Lona’s Lil Eats
Favorite French restaurant
1 • Brasserie by Niche
2 • Cafe Provencal
3 • Stone Soup Cottage
Favorite Indian restaurant
1 • House of India
2 • Himalayan Yeti; Everest Cafe & Bar (tie)
3 • Rasoi
Favorite Italian restaurant
1 • Rigazzi’s
2 • Trattoria Marcella
3 • LoRusso’s Cucina
Favorite Japanese/ sushi restaurant
1 • Drunken Fish
2 • Nudo House
3 • Cafe Mochi
Favorite Mediterranean/Greek restaurant
1 • Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
2 • Spiro’s Restaurant
3 • Michael’s Bar & Grill
Favorite Mexican restaurant
1 • Pueblo Solis; Hacienda Mexican Restaurant (tie)
2 • Chava’s Mexican Restaurant
3 • Mi Ranchito
Favorite Thai restaurant
1 • King & I
2 • Pad Thai St. Louis
3 • Lona’s Lil Eats
Favorite Vietnamese restaurant
1 • Mai Lee; Pho Grand (tie)
2 • Little Saigon Cafe
3 • Lona’s Lil Eats
Favorite Irish pub
1 • Seamus McDaniel’s
2 • John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub & Garden
3 • O’Connell’s Pub
Favorite breakfast
1 • Uncle Bill’s Pancakes
2 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream
3 • Southwest Diner; Chris’ Pancake & Dining; Shack Breakfast & Lunch (tie)
Favorite brunch
1 • Rooster
2 • Russell’s on Macklind
3 • The Stone Turtle
Favorite bakery/desserts
1 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream
2 • McArthur’s Bakery
3 • Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Favorite doughnuts
1 • Donut Drive-In
2 • World’s Fair Doughnuts
3 • Old Town Donuts
Favorite frozen treats
1 • Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
2 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream
3 • Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery
Favorite barbecue
1 • Hogtown Smokehouse
2 • Sugarfire Smoke House
3 • Pappy’s Smokehouse
Favorite burgers
1 • Seamus McDaniel’s
2 • Hi-Pointe Drive-In
3 • O’Connell’s Pub
Favorite french fries
1 • Mac’s Local Eats
2 • Seamus McDaniel’s
3 • Sugarfire Smokehouse
Favorite fried chicken
1 • Hodak’s Restaurant & Bar
2 • Rigazzi’s
3 • Byrd & Barrel; The Pat Connolly Tavern (tie)
Favorite wings
1 • Syberg’s
2 • Seamus McDaniel’s
3 • Hogtown Smokehouse
Favorite pizza
1 • Failoni’s/Uncle Leo’s
2 • Rigazzi’s
3 • Felix’s Pizza Pub
Favorite toasted ravioli
1 • Rigazzi’s
2 • Anthonino’s Taverna
3 • Seamus McDaniel’s
Favorite deli/sandwiches
1 • Gioia’s Deli
2 • Blues City Deli
3 • Nora’s
Favorite vegan/vegetarian fare
1 • Lulu’s Local Eatery
2 • SweetArt
3 • Frida’s
Favorite diner
1 • Southwest Diner
2 • Courtesy Diner
3 • Eat-Rite Diner; City Diner (tie)
Favorite seafood restaurant
1 • Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.
2 • Broadway Oyster Bar
3 • Oceano Bistro
Favorite fine-dining restaurant
1 • LoRusso’s Cucina
2 • Sidney Street Cafe
3 • Tony’s
Favorite Southern/soul-food restaurant
1 • Grace Meat + Three
2 • Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust
3 • Southern
Favorite steakhouse
1 • Tucker’s Place
2 • Citizen Kane’s Steak House
3 • Twisted Tree Steakhouse
Favorite food truck
1 • Seoul Taco
2 • Guerrilla Street Food
3 • Gioia’s Deli
Favorite farmers market
1 • Soulard Farmers Market
2 • Kirkwood Farmers Market
3 • Tower Grove Farmers Market and Bazaar
Favorite grocery store
1 • Schnucks
2 • Dierbergs
3 • Trader Joe’s; Aldi (tie)
Favorite late-night dining
1 • Felix’s Pizza Pub
2 • Courtesy Diner; Uncle Bill’s Pancakes (tie)
3 • Mission Taco Joint
Favorite restaurant/bar patio
1 • Billy G’s Kirkwood
2 • Seamus McDaniel’s
3 • Tamm Avenue Bar
Favorite beer bar
1 • Seamus McDaniel’s
2 • International Tap House
3 • Budweiser Brew House
Favorite craft brewery
1 • Heavy Riff Brewing
2 • Schlafly/the St. Louis Brewery
3 • Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.
Favorite retail craft-beer selection
1 • Total Wine & More
2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits
3 • Schnucks
Favorite beer festival
1 • St. Charles Oktoberfest
2 • Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival
3 • Oktoberfest St. Louis (at Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.)
Favorite wine bar
1 • Sasha’s Wine Bars
2 • 33 Wine Shop & Bar
3 • Robust Wine Bar
Favorite winery
1 • Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
2 • Stone Hill Winery
3 • Montelle Winery
Favorite retail wine selection
1 • Total Wine & More
2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits
3 • The Wine and Cheese Place
Favorite restaurant/bar cocktails
1 • Narwhal’s Crafted
2 • Planter’s House
3 • Seamus McDaniel’s
Favorite to-go cocktails
1 • Narwhal’s Crafted
2 • Tamm Avenue Bar
3 • Mission Taco Joint
Favorite distillery
1 • Square One Brewery & Distillery
2 • Switchgrass Spirits
3 • StilL 630
Favorite retail liquor/spirits selection
1 • Total Wine & More
2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits
3 • Friar Tuck Beverage
Favorite coffee shop
1 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream
2 • Kaldi’s Coffee
3 • Park Avenue Coffee; Picasso’s Coffee House (tie)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!