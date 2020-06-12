🗳️ READER PICKS
0 comments

🗳️ READER PICKS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Mississippi Nights Reunion at Delmar Hall

Charles Glenn performs in 2018 at the Mississippi Nights Reunion at Delmar Hall.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com

Favorite music venue

Jill Scott at Fox Theatre

Jill Scott performs Feb. 9, 2020, at the Fox Theatre.

1 • Fox Theatre

2 • The Pageant

3 • Broadway Oyster Bar

Favorite music festival/series

1 • Big Muddy Blues Festival

2 • Fair St. Louis

3 • Pointfest

Favorite St. Louis vocalist

1 • Charles Glenn

2 • Big George Brock

3 • Nelly

Favorite St. Louis band

1 • Griffin and the Gargoyles

2 • The Urge

3 • El Monstero

Favorite St. Louis DJ

1 • DJ Patrico

2 • DJ Alexis Tucci

3 • DJ Nune (Lamar Harris); Trackstar the DJ (tie)

Favorite place to buy music

1 • Vintage Vinyl

2 • Euclid Records

3 • Record Exchange

Favorite place for karaoke

1 • Firehouse Bar & Grill

2 • Double D Karaoke

3 • Just John

Favorite place to dance

Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball at Casa Loma Ballroom

Members of the crowd dance Feb. 16, 2019, at the Vices and Virtues Mardi Gras Ball at the Casa Loma Ballroom.

1 • Casa Loma Ballroom

2 • JJ’s Clubhouse

3 • Helen Fitzgerald’s

Favorite place to hear country music

1 • PBR St. Louis at Ballpark Village; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre; Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint (tie)

2 • Off Broadway

3 • Old Rock House

Favorite place to hear hip-hop

Trippie Redd at the Pageant

BlocBoy JB performs Feb. 3, 2020, at the Pageant. 

1 • The Pageant

2 • The Ready Room

3 • Delmar Hall

Favorite place to hear jazz

1 • BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups

2 • Ferring Jazz Bistro (Jazz St. Louis)

3 • The Dark Room

Favorite place to hear the blues

1 • Broadway Oyster Bar

2 • BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups

3 • Hammerstone’s

Favorite place to hear rock music

1 • The Pageant

2 • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 • Old Rock House

Favorite comedy venue

1 • Funny Bone St. Louis

2 • Helium Comedy Club

3 • The Improv Shop

Favorite St. Louis comedian

Nikki Glaser at the Pageant

Nikki Glaser performs during the first of two sold-out shows Feb. 22, 2020, at the Pageant.

1 • Nikki Glaser

2 • Cedric the Entertainer

3 • Kathleen Madigan

Favorite LGBT bar

The Grove neighborhood

Just John on Manchester Avenue in the Grove neighborhood

1 • Just John; Hamburger Mary’s (tie)

2 • Rehab Bar & Grill

3 • JJ’s Clubhouse & Bar

Favorite place to see drag

1 • HandleBar

2 • Hamburger Mary’s

3 • Grey Fox Pub; Rehab Bar & Grill (tie)

Favorite St. Louis drag performer

1 • Becca Diamond

2 • Desiré Declyne

3 • Dieta Pepsi

Favorite dive bar

1 • Nick’s Pub

2 • Broadway Oyster Bar

3 • Hair of the Dog

Favorite bar for playing games

1 • Westport Social

2 • Up-Down STL

3 • Start Bar

Favorite sports bar

1 • Syberg’s

2 • Amsterdam Tavern

3 • The Post Sports Bar & Grill

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports