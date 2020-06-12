🗳️ READER PICKS

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com
Favorite music venue
1 • Fox Theatre
2 • The Pageant
3 • Broadway Oyster Bar
Favorite music festival/series
1 • Big Muddy Blues Festival
2 • Fair St. Louis
3 • Pointfest
Favorite St. Louis vocalist
1 • Charles Glenn
2 • Big George Brock
3 • Nelly
Favorite St. Louis band
1 • Griffin and the Gargoyles
2 • The Urge
3 • El Monstero
Favorite St. Louis DJ
1 • DJ Patrico
2 • DJ Alexis Tucci
3 • DJ Nune (Lamar Harris); Trackstar the DJ (tie)
Favorite place to buy music
1 • Vintage Vinyl
2 • Euclid Records
3 • Record Exchange
Favorite place for karaoke
1 • Firehouse Bar & Grill
2 • Double D Karaoke
3 • Just John
Favorite place to dance
1 • Casa Loma Ballroom
2 • JJ’s Clubhouse
3 • Helen Fitzgerald’s
Favorite place to hear country music
1 • PBR St. Louis at Ballpark Village; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre; Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint (tie)
2 • Off Broadway
3 • Old Rock House
Favorite place to hear hip-hop
1 • The Pageant
2 • The Ready Room
3 • Delmar Hall
Favorite place to hear jazz
1 • BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups
2 • Ferring Jazz Bistro (Jazz St. Louis)
3 • The Dark Room
Favorite place to hear the blues
1 • Broadway Oyster Bar
2 • BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups
3 • Hammerstone’s
Favorite place to hear rock music
1 • The Pageant
2 • Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
3 • Old Rock House
Favorite comedy venue
1 • Funny Bone St. Louis
2 • Helium Comedy Club
3 • The Improv Shop
Favorite St. Louis comedian
1 • Nikki Glaser
2 • Cedric the Entertainer
3 • Kathleen Madigan
Favorite LGBT bar
1 • Just John; Hamburger Mary’s (tie)
2 • Rehab Bar & Grill
3 • JJ’s Clubhouse & Bar
Favorite place to see drag
1 • HandleBar
2 • Hamburger Mary’s
3 • Grey Fox Pub; Rehab Bar & Grill (tie)
Favorite St. Louis drag performer
1 • Becca Diamond
2 • Desiré Declyne
3 • Dieta Pepsi
Favorite dive bar
1 • Nick’s Pub
2 • Broadway Oyster Bar
3 • Hair of the Dog
Favorite bar for playing games
1 • Westport Social
2 • Up-Down STL
3 • Start Bar
Favorite sports bar
1 • Syberg’s
2 • Amsterdam Tavern
3 • The Post Sports Bar & Grill
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!