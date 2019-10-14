No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chance of winning.
1. Promotion Period. The promotion begins on October 14, 2019 and ends at 12:00 p.m. on December 15, 2019 (the "Promotion Period"). Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received. Dates subject to change.
2. Agreement to Official Rules. By participating in the Promotion, participant fully agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (also referred to as the "Sponsor"), which are final and binding in all respects. Failure to comply with the Official Rules will result in disqualification from the Promotion and forfeiture of any prize or of the right to any prize.
3. Eligibility. The Promotion is open to US residents (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Florida, or any other jurisdiction where prohibited), who are 18 years or older at the time of entry, who have activated their digital account or have an activated digital account. Employees of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, its parent company, Lee Enterprises, their subsidiaries and affiliates, or of other companies associated with the promotion of the Promotion, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. A potential winner may be requested to provide the Sponsor with proof of identity. Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the winners to only persons whose primary residence is within the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distribution area.
4. Methods of entry. There are three (3) ways to enter:
A. Online Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, activate your digital account at www.stltoday.com and enter by going to our Reader Rewards page www.stltoday.com/readerrewards.
B. Online Entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, login to your digital account at www.stltoday.com and enter by going to our Reader Rewards page www.stltoday.com/readerrewards.
C. Onsite Entry: You may enter by accurately completing the Official Entry Form available at 900 N Tucker, St. Louis, MO, 63101 during the sweepstakes period. All Entry Forms must be handwritten and original.
5. Selection of Winner. One grand prize winner will be selected per round at random. Winner will be notified by email and/or phone. If a winner does not respond within 24 hours of notification, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner may be selected. If an alternate winner is not selected, the prize will not be awarded.
6. Prize.
- Grand Prize: Two (2) tickets to St. Louis Blues v Jets game on December 29 (the"prize"). Prize has an approximate retail value of $100
The prize must be accepted as awarded. The prize is awarded "AS IS" with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied. All expenses and costs associated with the prize not expressly stated or described are the responsibility solely of the winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.
7. Tax Liability. Each prize winner agrees to pay all applicable federal, state, and local taxes associated with the award of the prize, including income tax, and all other taxes, costs, fees, and expenses related to the prize, and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received. The prize winner should consult with his or her tax advisor with respect to the tax consequences associated with winning the prize.
8. Winners List. The names of the Winners will be posted online on the Promotion site after official notification.
9. Publicity. Prize winners and entrants agree to provide and to grant Sponsor the absolute right and permission to use the entrants' and winner's names, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, and address in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, for purposes of advertising, trade, or promotion. Each entrant and prize winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, of his or her name, address, personal information, photographs, or likenesses.
10. Marketing. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Promotion, including information on entrants obtained through the Promotion, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. By participating in the promotion, you agree to receive email updates from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A means to unsubscribe is included with every email.
11. General Conditions. All federal, state, local, and municipal laws, and regulations apply. Void where prohibited. By participating in the Promotion, entrants agree to comply with and to be bound by the official rules and by all interpretations of the official rules by the Sponsor. Decisions of the Sponsor shall be final in all matters relating to the Promotion. The Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Promotion at any time. This Promotion is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that an entrant is using the Promotion for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.
12. Release. By participating in the Promotion, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Promotion, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents (the "Released Parties)" from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors associated with the Promotion, including lost, interrupted or unavailable Internet Service Provider (ISP), network, server, wireless service provider, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunication or failed computer, satellite, telephone, cellular tower or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Promotion; (c) mechanical, network, electronic, computer, human, printing or typographical errors; (d)application downloads, (e) any other errors or problems in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the announcement of the winner, the cancellation or postponement of the event and/or the flyover, if applicable, the incorrect downloading of the application, the processing of entries application downloads or in any Promotion-related materials; or (f) injury, death, losses or damages of any kind, to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants participation in the Promotion or acceptance, receipt or misuse of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto). Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Promotion, and in no event shall the entrant be entitled to receive attorney's fees. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct or indirect damages.
13. Sponsor. The Promotion is sponsored by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, whose decisions regarding the selection of Winners and all other aspects of the Promotion shall be final and binding on all persons in all respects. The Sponsor is not responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Promotion. If you have any questions regarding this please contact us at 314-340-8901 or email emills@post-dispatch.com.