Become a One Day University Member!

Become a One Day University Member!

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
One Day U - April 2020

WELCOME TO ONE DAY UNIVERSITY, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH READERS!

A One Day University Membership gives you access to the best professors in North America. Benefits include:

  • Unlimited access to the One Day University Video Library which includes over 150 of the very best lectures by our most popular professors
  • Access to all live streamed events (5 events every week!)
  • Invitations to participate in small group webcasts with professors

HOW MUCH: $7.95 per month

Join Now!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports