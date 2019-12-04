Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

As a St. Louis Post-Dispatch subscriber, you get first access to tickets to our upcoming Post-Dispatch Trivia Night - and a $40 savings!

Test your knowledge of all things St. Louis at the fourth annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night to help support 100 Neediest Cases. The trivia program will feature 10 rounds of 10 questions each, a silent auction, raffles and prizes for the top team!

WHEN: Friday, January 31 from 6 - 10:00 pm

WHERE: Moolah Shrine Center

12545 Fee Fee Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63146

HOW MUCH: Subscriber EXCLUSIVE price: $240 per table

One table seats 8 people. The purchase of a table includes an opportunity to meet Post-Dispatch columnists, complimentary Schlafly Beer (while supplies last), gift bag and more.  Must be 21+

Save $40 on your table here!