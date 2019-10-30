Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 5:05 pm
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.