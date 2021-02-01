Reading is what? Fundamental

According to a new report from Publishers Weekly, national book sales rose dramatically last year — 942 million print and ebook copies, a 9% jump over 2019. That's not hard to believe; I've certainly had more time to read in the past year. (I even finished two books this past weekend.)
If you've also been reading more lately, check out the lively discussion in our St. Louis "Book"-Dispatch group on Facebook. You can talk about your favorite new books, and get ideas for titles to add to your list.
In other news:
• The St. Louis Zoo will transform about 20 acres in Franklin County to help save critically endangered American red wolves.
• SiriusXM has debuted a limited-engagement channel devoted to the music of Miles Davis. The jazz legend was born in Alton and grew up in East St. Louis.
• And Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on "Saved by the Bell," died today after a three-week fight with cancer. He was just 44.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor