Real lives, real stories

Looks like we're in for a cold, dreary weekend — a great excuse to stay home, plop onto the sofa and binge, binge, binge. This week in Go! Magazine, Kevin C. Johnson has put together a guide to a few dozen movies that credibly depict real Black lives and events.
While it's great to watch these movies during Black History Month, he points out, the other 11 months of the year are just as good.
The St. Louis Science Center has some visitors with stories to tell. "Mummies of the World" leads guests on a 4,500-year journey, with 40 mummies and artifacts from 12 museums in five countries. The traveling exhibition opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 6.
And restaurant critic Ian Froeb tries Brasas, the new pop-up by Mike Randolph of Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue in University City.
Those stories and more are in Go! Magazine, inside Friday's Post-Dispatch. Here are a few other things you should see today ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor