'Reality Check'

Comedian Kevin Hart will hit the road for his first tour in five years, with a stop Sept. 24 at Enterprise Center. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson has details.

With help from a $314,000 grant, the Missouri Botanical Garden is embarking on a massive project to organize and show off the nearly 7,000 objects in its biocultural collection. The items tell the garden's story and illustrate why plants, flowers and trees are important.

And today is Valentine's Day, but it's also National Ferris Wheel Day. Celebrate by checking out some of St. Louis' big wheels — or by taking one of them for a spin.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor