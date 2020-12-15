 Skip to main content
Realmuto
Realmuto

Q: Some writers have speculated the Cardinals could be a good fit for top free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto if negotiations with Yadier Molina fall through. Is that realistic?

A: That would be something. On top of their priority being bringing back Molina, I would add the Cardinals' history of not winning races for top free agents as another reason to file that notion in the hard-to-believe file. Another reason: The Cardinals have been pretty candid about wanting to spend less, not more, in 2021. They usually don't say one thing then do the other when it comes to that kind of warning.

 

