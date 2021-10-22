Rebecca Solnit, a thinker and activist who has published more than 20 nonfiction books, indicates a surprising subject with the title for her newest, “Orwell’s Roses.” She delves into the life of fellow political essayist George Orwell, who also had a passion for gardening. Along the way, Solnit discusses leftist friends of Orwell and their attraction to Stalin and today’s greenhouse factories in South America. She’ll be in conversation with the author of “Pleasure Activism” and “Emergent Strategy,” adrienne maree brown. By Jane Henderson