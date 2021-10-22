 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rebecca Solnit
0 comments

Rebecca Solnit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. Oct 25 • Where Registration required for access • How much $28 book purchase • More info left-bank.com

Rebecca Solnit, a thinker and activist who has published more than 20 nonfiction books, indicates a surprising subject with the title for her newest, “Orwell’s Roses.” She delves into the life of fellow political essayist George Orwell, who also had a passion for gardening. Along the way, Solnit discusses leftist friends of Orwell and their attraction to Stalin and today’s greenhouse factories in South America. She’ll be in conversation with the author of “Pleasure Activism” and “Emergent Strategy,” adrienne maree brown. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News