Recognition for local chefs

The St. Louis area is filled with amazing restaurants and talented chefs, and the James Beard Foundation once again gives a few of them a national spotlight. After a two-year hiatus, the foundation today announced the semifinalists for its annual awards. Among them: six St. Louis chefs and one restaurant.

Speaking of food, our popular Great Taste event, featuring some of the best restaurants in town, returns April 21 at the St. Louis Science Center. Tickets are on sale now. We'll serve up a fresh edition of Ian Froeb's STL 100 on April 10.

And comedian Lavell Crawford returns Friday for a show in his hometown — and as a new Grammy nominee. He's not yet sure what he will say onstage at Chaifetz Arena, he tells our Kevin C. Johnson, but he is pretty sure he'll be victorious at the Grammys. We're crossing our fingers for him!

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor