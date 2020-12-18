MOST EXCITING MIZZOU CLASS SINCE …?
QUESTION: Has there ever been this much excitement in an entire recruiting class in football while you have covered the team? I loved the DGB commit. But the whole team we are signing is great
MATTER: This isn’t the first. Gary Pinkel's first class created a lot of excitement. He signed nine in-state players shortly after getting the Mizzou job, eight from the St. Louis region, including Damien Nash, one of the top running back recruits in the country. Not many of those recruits developed into great players, but he created a huge buzz his first few months on the job.
Pinkel's 2004 class ranked No. 19 by 247Sports. (It wasn't ranked quite as high by Rivals.) That class had 13 in-state players - five who were four stars: Van Alexander, Chase Patton, Tony Temple, Kyle Riggs, plus from St. Louis, Will Franklin and Darrell Jackson. Again, they all didn't develop into great players — some barely saw the field — but at the time there was a lot of excitement for that class. A lot.
The 2010 class was ranked No. 21 nationally.
The 2015 class included Drew Lock and Terry Beckner.
This class is right on par with those in terms of fan interest and buzz.
