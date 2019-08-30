"Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson

A moving, character-driven story of three generations of an African American family. The second short novel for adults by the accomplished writer for children. (Riverhead; Sept. 17)
Also: "The Topeka School" by Ben Lerner
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
