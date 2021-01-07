Red Flag grand opening

When To be announced • Where Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street • More info redflagstl.com
Red Flag, a new concert club in midtown, was originally scheduled to open in February 2020, but shortly before that, a construction mishap caused delays. While making repairs for a new opening date in March, the real disaster struck: the coronavirus pandemic. Red Flag eventually opened softly in October and has been operating occasionally — with decreased capacity and pandemic safety protocols — until a proper grand opening in 2021. KCJ