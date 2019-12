Matthew Daughaday's Maplewood restaurant closed in July after not quite 4 years. Reeds had become a fixture of my STL 100 — it ranked No. 20 in the 2019 edition — thanks to Daughaday's thoughtful cooking (the signature focaccia with braised beef cheek, oven-dried tomato and foie-gras cream) and a standout wine program overseen first by Andrey Ivanov and then by Alisha Calvert (now at Elaia).