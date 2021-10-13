Reflections on opening season

It opened a year later than expected, but St. Louis Music Park's first season is already in the rearview mirror. The summer 2021 season was delayed and condensed but still featured two dozen shows. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson looks back at the highlights with general manager Lance Rosenberg.
And this weekend, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will celebrate longtime artistic director Steven Woolf, who died in July. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with Rep managing director Mark Bernstein about the memorial event.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor