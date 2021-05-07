 Skip to main content
‘Regina Taylor’s Black Album Mixtape Dinner’
'Regina Taylor's Black Album Mixtape Dinner'

Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor accepts an award in 2008 at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. 

When 8 p.m. May 7 • Where youtube.com/therepertorytheatreofstlouis; facebook.com/repstlHow much Free • More info 314-968-4925; repstl.org

Award-winning actor, playwright and director Regina Taylor is hosting a dinner, and everyone is invited — virtually, that is. Taylor, who joined the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis for a three-year artistic residency, will share a meal and lead a discussion with Black arts, activism, technology and business leaders from across the region. “In this time of isolation and social distancing, this dinner finds connectivity and common ground between St. Louis trailblazers, both homegrown and transplants, of the arts, technology and activism,” Taylor said in the Rep’s announcement. “The question placed on the table is how do we, as a community, continue to pass down our legacies while reshaping our current narrative and creating a better future?” By Gabe Hartwig

