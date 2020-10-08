 Skip to main content
Relleke Pumpkin Patch
Relleke Pumpkin Patch

After you find your way out of a 6-acre jungle maze, visit with farm animals, brave a haunted maze, ride a camel, and paint a pumpkin or pick your own. Admission is free, but some activities are individually priced.

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31 • Where Relleke Pumpkin Patch, 519 Sand Prairie Road, Pontoon Beach • How much $3 for jungle maze • More info 618-797-6858; rellekepumpkinpatch.com

