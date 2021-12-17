Relocations and expansions

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions (2733 Sutton Boulevard) moved a very short distance in Maplewood, but the new location better showcases its dual identity as butcher shop and restaurant. Sandwiches are still the featured dish (the Reuben and the Feisty Bull, a riff on the Italian beef, are highlights), but don’t overlook the intensely meaty Umami Burger or the weekend brunch menu.

The acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant Tai Ke relocated to Olivette ahead of the massive commercial development that has eliminated its original University City location. The new space has added shabu shabu and other hot pots and updated its name to Tai Ke Shabu Shabu (9626 Olive Boulevard).

The new second location of DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery in Webster Groves (20 Allen Avenue) reinforces the appeal of the fast-casual concept Julie Truong founded in 2018 in Maryland Heights. The soups — both beef and chicken pho and the spicy lemongrass soup, a vegan riff on bun bo Hue — are among DD Mau’s numerous highlights.