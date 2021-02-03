Remaining free agents

Q: When are these remaining MLB free agents going to sign? Time is running out!
A: It's the state of baseball these days, and the added unknowns of the pandemic, plus the uncertainty about what comes after the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 season.
Top tier guys get their money.
Everybody else — most, not all — get the cold shoulder.
Lowest level guys get anxious and take deals.
The middle to mid-high tier guys test their luck and wait even longer, hoping to reach the bar their agents set.
There could be multiple signings during spring training this season, especially hitters.
The lack of a concrete answer on if there will be an agreement between players and owners about the DH for 2021 is holding things up as well.