Sector: Construction
Headquarters: Maryland Heights
Year Founded: 2011
Employees: 130
Local community support: We have partnerships with a number of different charities in the St. Louis area including the Missouri Botanical Garden/Butterfly House, the St. Charles Art Council, the Humane Society, Crider Health Center, the YWCA, Sprint for the Cure with Washington University, Responder Rescue, BackStoppers, Wounded Warriors, Habitat for Humanity, and the Maryland Heights Police Officer Association.
Purpose: To provide the Greater St. Louis and Eastern Illinois areas with high quality, energy efficient windows and doors while administering the top customer service in the area.
Company culture: Our St. Louis office has recently move into a new building in Maryland Heights that provides more than enough room for our employees and a wonderful space for customers to visit for assistance, as well. We are treated like family here and work together like a family. Mr. Birner makes sure that we are all happy and taken care of, and everyone's door is always open.
Company values:
Communication: We want to ensure that our customers and employees are kept in the loop through every step of the process
Customer Service: We are dedicated to providing top notch service to all of our customers, setting us apart from the competition
Environmental Safety: Renewal by Andersen designs and builds windows you can enjoy for decades. Highly energy efficient and made from sustainable and recycled materials, our windows benefit not only our customers but their neighbors as well,
Website: rbastl.com