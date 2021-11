When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$86.50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

“Rent,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about bohemians coping with gentrification and a health crisis, has become part of popular culture. This 25th anniversary “Farewell Tour” provides fans with another chance to bask in the beauty of composer-lyricist Jonathan Larson’s signature creation. By Calvin Wilson