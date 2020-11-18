Reorganize the divisions

Q: If you were commissioner, what would the divisions look like this year?
A:
Canadian: Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg
West: Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minnesota (sorry, Wild), San Jose, Vegas
Southeast: Blues, Carolina, Chicago (sorry, Blackhawks), Columbus, Florida, Nashville, Tampa Bay, Washington
East: Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, New Jersey, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!