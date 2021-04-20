Rep retirement

Another St. Louis arts group will have a change in its top leadership. Mark Bernstein, managing director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis for more than three decades, will retire at the end of the year. The Rep will conduct a national search for his replacement. “Working in the theater is an all-consuming job,” Bernstein says. “It has pretty much consumed my life for the last 34 years, and it’s tough to do the other things that you want to do while running an arts organization.”
A few other headlines from today:
• St. Louis Funny Bone will open in the fall at the Streets of St. Charles development. The St. Louis Funny Bone location at Westport Plaza will operate as usual.
• Ernesto's Wine Bar has closed in Benton Park. The restaurant, which debuted in late 2009, had been closed for winter.
• Big Freedia and Too Many Zooz will perform in September at Delmar Hall.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor