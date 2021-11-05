When Nov. 5 through Dec. 17, with reception 5-8 p.m. Nov. 6; hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with appointments available 2:30-5 p.m. Fridays • Where High Low, 3301 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info eventbrite.com

Cardboard boxes are the medium for “Respite,” a series of sculptures by Evan and Stacey Smith connecting childhood experiences to adult viewers. The project’s description says that as “the sculptures increase in size, we become comparatively smaller, and are eventually able to physically enter the sixth and final sculpture. With each successive piece, the light and sound signify subsequent stages of our lives leading us on a path from childhood to adulthood and back again.” By Jane Henderson