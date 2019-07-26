Magnolia Terrace Senior Living Apartments offers privacy in the comfort of your own one-bedroom apartment with access to professional staff around the clock. The staff work with both residents and families to customize a plan of care to accommodate personal preferences and lifestyle choices. Magnolia Terrace is focused on promoting independence while still providing quality, hands-on care. Call Magnolia Terrace at 618-939-3488.
Runners-up: Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Meridian Village, Villa Rose Senior Living Community