Returning to the stage

NandoSTL is back onstage this weekend for his first show in over a year, writes pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson. But his return hasn't been easy. “(Local hip-hop artists) kind of get treated like second-class citizens. Hip-hop artists who aren’t from here get treated better all the time. We’re already at the bottom of the totem pole trying to work our way up to something bigger.”
Comedian Jim Gaffigan added a second show to his October "Fun Tour" stop at Stifel Theatre. St. Louis loves Gaffigan; he gave four shows here in 2019 on his "Pale Tourist" tour.
And the Grove welcomes a new restaurant this weekend. Creole With a Splash of Soul opens May 22 in the space previously occupied by Newstead Tower Public House, O’Shay’s Pub, Iron & Rye (briefly in 2019) and Sabzi (exceptionally briefly last year).
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor