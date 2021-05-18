 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Returning to the stage
0 comments

Returning to the stage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

NandoSTL is back onstage this weekend for his first show in over a year, writes pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson. But his return hasn't been easy. “(Local hip-hop artists) kind of get treated like second-class citizens. Hip-hop artists who aren’t from here get treated better all the time. We’re already at the bottom of the totem pole trying to work our way up to something bigger.”

Comedian Jim Gaffigan added a second show to his October "Fun Tour" stop at Stifel Theatre. St. Louis loves Gaffigan; he gave four shows here in 2019 on his "Pale Tourist" tour. 

And the Grove welcomes a new restaurant this weekend. Creole With a Splash of Soul opens May 22 in the space previously occupied by Newstead Tower Public House, O’Shay’s Pub, Iron & Rye (briefly in 2019) and Sabzi (exceptionally briefly last year).

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Share your business news
Online

Share your business news

Each week the Post-Dispatch salutes workers who have new roles or new jobs, or who recently have received professional recognition.

Working at home
Online

Chart of the week: Remote work

While a few companies have announced permanent work-from-anywhere policies, many are calling people back to the office. In April, just 18% of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports