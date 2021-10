When 8 p.m. Oct. 24 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$28; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

The Reverend Horton Heat has two tours on the road right now. One is a full-band Reverend Horton Heat show. The other is the solo show with Jim “Reverend Horton” Heath. St. Louis gets the full show at Delmar Hall. By Kevin C. Johnson