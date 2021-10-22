Longhairs and moptops unite as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — with a little help from its friends — presents “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience.” The program features more than two dozen of the Fabs’ greatest hits, including “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.” Hundreds of previously unseen photographs accompany the songs, making the show a visual as well as musical magical mystery tour. The rock band out front includes vocalists Paul Loren and Colin Smith, drummer/vocalist Zach Jones, guitarist Oscar Rodriguez, keyboardist Cynthia Meng and bassist Brian Killeen. SLSO assistant conductor Stephanie Childress is on the podium. By Daniel Durchholz