Rhoda G’s Blue Strawberry Holiday Blowout
Rhoda G’s Blue Strawberry Holiday Blowout

Rhoda G

When 8 p.m. July 3 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much Sold out; livestream is available • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Rhythmic saxophonist Rhoda G is back, after having spent the majority of the pandemic performing virtually. She ventured back onstage for the Open Air Concert Series in March. “I miss my people like crazy,” she said before her Open Air show. “I’ve never been able to sit in the house ever. And I miss the live element. Being in front of this computer is a whole different ballgame.” By Kevin C. Johnson

