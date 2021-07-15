Richard Fortus, Guns N’ Roses guitarist

Richard Fortus wasn't with Guns N' Roses at the time of the famous Riverport Riot. He was playing with Pale Divine at Kennedy’s downtown.

“People were coming down to our show from the riot and bringing in pieces of chairs," he says. "It was crazy. People were telling us all these stories about what happened. I talked to the band years later with their perspective."

Fortus, a St. Louis native, is in rehearsal for the band’s summer tour. He played at the amphitheater with Live, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and Dead Daisies.

"It's always a big deal for me to play St. Louis, especially that venue," Fortus says. "I grew up going to shows there. I remember when it first opened and going to shows there.”