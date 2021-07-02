 Skip to main content
Richard Marx: ‘Stories to Tell’
Richard Marx: 'Stories to Tell'

When 7 p.m. July 6 • Where Registration required for access • How much $27, includes book • More info left-bank.com

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx, who has worked with some of the music world’s biggest names, will discuss “Stories to Tell,” his memoir filled with stories from his career. Marx has worked or hobnobbed with artists such as Kenny Rogers, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross, along the way writing 14 No. 1 songs. He’ll be in discussion with former Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. By Jane Henderson

