Popular syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley is as adept at broadcasting as he is at stand-up comedy. He also has some culinary skills, which were on display recently when he guest-hosted Fox Soul’s “Quarantine Cook-Off.” Last year, his “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” expanded its audience when legend Tom Joyner retired. Smiley brings his “Y’all Going to Hell Tour” to Stifel Theatre. By Kevin C. Johnson