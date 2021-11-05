When 7 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.50-$56.50; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com
Popular syndicated radio personality Rickey Smiley is as adept at broadcasting as he is at stand-up comedy. He also has some culinary skills, which were on display recently when he guest-hosted Fox Soul’s “Quarantine Cook-Off.” Last year, his “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” expanded its audience when legend Tom Joyner retired. Smiley brings his “Y’all Going to Hell Tour” to Stifel Theatre. By Kevin C. Johnson