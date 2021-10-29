 Skip to main content
Ricky Skaggs
Ricky Skaggs

2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 1

Ricky Skaggs performs June 13, 2019, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. 

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $39-$69 • More info ticketmaster.com

Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is roaring into his gig at the Event Center at River City after a quadruple bypass surgery in 2020. He says he’s feeling 150% better, and told People magazine: “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today. That surgery gave me a brand-new heart. Not only a real heart, but a spiritual heart that has now been cleaned out, so I can hear Him better than ever before.” By Kevin C. Johnson

