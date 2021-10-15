When 8 p.m. Oct. 16 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bandtogetherstl.com

Volunteer music organization Band Together opens its 25th season with “Rise!,” a program about overcoming obstacles and adversity. Led by artistic directors Gary Reynolds and Jeff Girard, the ensemble performs John Williams’ “March of the Resistance” and the jazz standard “I’m Beginning to See the Light,” featuring clarinetist Cindy Morris. Other numbers include the St. Louis premieres of “My Soul to Keep,” spotlighting guest soloist Belinda Quimby, and “Stonewall: 1969” with guest soloist David Montgomery. By Daniel Durchholz