Q: Hey Jim - missed last weeks chat due to 70 degree weather... what a difference a week makes! It’s starting to look & feel like hockey weather. I prefer to play in the Central/South division. Rivalries with CHI & Nash and a renewed rivalry with Detroit... plus Maroon. Of course the biggest issue with the West division are the travel issues, but there are some intriguing matchups. We’ve got some good rivalries with DAL, COL & SJ.... plus Petro & Backes. Which division do you think we’d have more success with?
A: Granted, the fortunes of teams can change from year to year, but on paper it looks like the West will be the tougher division assuming it's Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, Vegas and the Blues. You'd get the top four seeds in the entire 15-team Western Conference from last season. But in Anaheim, LA and San Jose, you'd also get 3 of the 7 teams that didn't even qualify for the expanded 24-team playoff field.
In addition, Arizona has given the Blues fits lately: 6-2-1 against them over the past 3 seasons.
In the Central/South, you do have the defending Cup champs in Tampa Bay, plus pretty good squads in Carolina, Columbus, Minnesota and Nashville. But Florida, Chicago and Detroit don't shape up as formidable teams.
The records against both "divisions" as construed above was very similar last season. The Blues went 14-4-4 against what would be the West, and 12-4-2 against what would be the Central/South.
