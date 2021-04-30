Devon Allman’s Create Records has some new faces: Mattie Schell and Allie Vogler of River Kittens. “You play your music for years and years and years and don’t get recognized or find a break,” Schell told the Post-Dispatch. “River Kittens have been working hard, and getting a little recognition is really nice. Some people make the best music in the world and never get a chance. We’re lucky and honored. Devon gets where we’re coming from.” By Kevin C. Johnson