River Styx: Hungry Young Poets

River Styx offers an in-person event with its annual Hungry Young Poets showcase. Participants include writers Sujash Purna, Mary Helen Callier, Alex Wells Shapiro, Meghan Dairaghi, Ryan Keeney, and a musical guest, Sadie and Cole. Geared toward writers early in their career, the series has evolved so that not all readers are necessarily poets or "young." And certainly, we hope someone will buy them a refreshment so they aren't terribly hungry. By Jane Henderson