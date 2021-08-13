 Skip to main content
River Styx: Hungry Young Poets
When 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 • Where Alpha Brewing Co., 4310 Fyler Avenue • How much Free • More info riverstyx.org

River Styx offers an in-person event with its annual Hungry Young Poets showcase. Participants include writers Sujash Purna, Mary Helen Callier, Alex Wells Shapiro, Meghan Dairaghi, Ryan Keeney, and a musical guest, Sadie and Cole. Geared toward writers early in their career, the series has evolved so that not all readers are necessarily poets or "young." And certainly, we hope someone will buy them a refreshment so they aren't terribly hungry. By Jane Henderson

