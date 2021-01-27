Q: How close is Robert Bortuzzo to returning?
A: Bortuzzo hasn't been on the ice yet, but the Blues brought him on the trip. That's all we know at the moment. He's been out long enough that he's going to need a few practice sessions to get back up to speed, so Thursday would seem unlikely. Presumably if the Blues didn't think he might play on this trip, they wouldn't have brought him along. Those chances might be slim, but under the COVID protocols, if they didn't bring him on the trip with the team he probably wouldn't be able to play because of the quarantine he'd have to do if he flew commercial and joined them later. His presence on the trip is an encouraging sign.
Q: It appears that not all the players came to camp at prime fitness level. Do you see Craig Berube utilizing the taxi squad to give guys a night off here and there?
A: I don't know if this season will be different -- let's face it, it is different -- but sitting NHL players is something that happens mostly on the margins. You can sit third-pairing defensemen and fourth-line forwards, but anything above that really goes against the hockey ethos. So Ivan Barbashev could get a game off, for sure, but it's going to take a lot for Robert Thomas to be sat for some rest. And it's not like the taxi squad is brimming with phenoms. Robert Thomas would have to be playing very poorly before having Mackenzie MacEachern in, even in a different spot on the lineup, to produce a net gain. Though if that ever happens, it will be in the next three weeks, because this is when the schedule is the heaviest.