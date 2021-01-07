Robert Classic French Film Festival

When Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15 • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium at Webster University • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org
One of the cinematic highlights of the year is always the Classic French Film Festival presented by Cinema St. Louis and the Webster University Film Series. Just as the French are widely regarded to have the best food in the world, so too are they sometimes said to make the greatest films. The 2020 version of the festival was abridged to just three films shown online; the 2021 version will try to show some of the movies that could not be shown in 2020. DN