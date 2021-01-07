 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Classic French Film Festival
0 comments

Robert Classic French Film Festival

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15 • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium at Webster University • How much To be announced • More info cinemastlouis.org

One of the cinematic highlights of the year is always the Classic French Film Festival presented by Cinema St. Louis and the Webster University Film Series. Just as the French are widely regarded to have the best food in the world, so too are they sometimes said to make the greatest films. The 2020 version of the festival was abridged to just three films shown online; the 2021 version will try to show some of the movies that could not be shown in 2020. DN

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports