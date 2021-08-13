When Aug. 13-15, Aug. 20-22, Aug. 27-29 • Where Brown Hall Auditorium, Forsyth Avenue at Washington University; and Winifred Moore Auditorium at Webster University, 470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • How much $14, $11 for students and Cinema St. Louis members • More info cinemastlouis.org

Many of the nine titles featured in the Robert Classic French Film Festival are true classics, including Agnes Varda's tragic character study "Vagabond"; Diane Kurys' story of friendship and love, "Entre Nous"; Claude Jutra's politically charged coming-of-age film, "Mon Oncle Antoine"; Jean-Luc Goddard's stylized, episodic "Vivre sa vie"; the extended directors'-cut version of Jean-Jacques Beineix's erotic tale of emotional fragility "Betty Blue"; Joseph Losey's nightmarish story of Nazi-era illusion and deception, "Mr. Klein"; and an often-overlooked work by Francois Truffaut, "Two English Girls." Each film will be followed by a discussion led by an expert in the field. By Daniel Neman