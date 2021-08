When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much $39.50-$59.50 • More info metrotix.com

Modern blues great Robert Cray will perform at Chesterfield Amphitheater. His new album, “That’s What I Heard,” includes “Anything You Want,” “You’ll Want Me Back,” “Hot” and “My Baby Likes to Boogaloo.” By Kevin C. Johnson