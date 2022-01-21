Robert Finley, I&R

Bluesy soul singer Robert Finley comes to the Old Rock House in support of his latest album, “Sharecropper’s Son,” produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. “I try to open up my heart and keep it real every time I sing,” Finley said in a statement. “We made this album after we all went on tour together, and we were ready. I was ready to tell my story, and Dan and his guys knew me so well by then that they knew it almost like I do, so they had my back all the way.” By Kevin C. Johnson