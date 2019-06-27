When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue • How much $20-$55 • More info ticktweb.com
Robert Randolph & the Family Band, which performed at LouFest in 2017, proved it “Got Soul,” the title of its last album. Now the act is eyeing “Brighter Days.” That’s the name of its new album, to be released in August. Randolph told the Post-Dispatch his music doesn’t belong in any category. “Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, they weren’t in a category. What do you call Willie Nelson? What do you really call the Isley Brothers? When people start pigeonholing into categories, it’s limiting.” By Kevin C. Johnson