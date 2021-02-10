Q: Robert Thomas has been a non-factor most nights. Jordan Kyrou made the jump to improve his game in the same amount of time (both are third-year pros) with much less opportunity in games. At what point do the Blues give up on Thomas as a center?
A: The Blues see Thomas' future as a center, his natural position. He looked good the first couple of games, but then didn't. To be a better center, he's going to have to shoot, because opponents know he's not going to, which makes it tougher to pass when everyone is looking for that. You could make a case that Thomas’ play dropped when Tyler Bozak went out. Not sure what that would mean, but the timing is there. Thomas is still learning. The Blues aren't giving up on him at center anytime soon.